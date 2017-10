POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Poland and Niles played to a 1-1 tie in girls high school soccer action at Dave Pavlansky Field Monday night.

Entering the night, Poland had just one loss in the last ten games, after dropping back-to-back games to start the year.

Niles is now 6-4-4 overall, while Poland is 6-3-3 on the season.