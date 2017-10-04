Boardman man pleads guilty to stealing purse from 73-year-old woman

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Boardman man pleaded guilty to robbing a 73-year-old woman in Warren earlier this year.

Kenneth Hubbard appeared in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas, where he pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and theft from a person in a protected class.

In March, Hubbard grabbed the woman’s purse near the Family Dollar store on Elm Road NE. He then dragged her across the pavement until she eventually let go of the purse, according to police.

Police said the woman broke her hip in the process.

Hubbard was spotted running away near Waverly Drive and Scott Street NE. Officers chased him and later found him curled in the fetal position in a backyard.

Hubbard eventually told police where he hid the purse, telling them that he wanted the woman to get her pills back.

He will be sentenced at a later date after a pre-sentencing investigation.