Eastern Gateway breaking barriers for nontraditional students

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Eastern Gateway Community College’s downtown Youngstown campus is expanding its class offerings in hopes of reaching more nontraditional students.

The college will now offer 14 night classes. Accounting, business, chemistry, history, and math are just a few of the courses.

Arthur Daly, dean of students, said the classes were specifically chosen for this opportunity because the credits meet requirements for students to graduate with an associate degree, and they are all transferable to a four-year public institution in Ohio.

The night classes were one of Daly’s goals when he came on board five years ago.

“We really know that we have not hit the nontraditional market very well, so we want to expand that opportunity for the folks that want to get their education in the evening classes,” Daly said.

The first round of night classes will start on October 16. Registration is open, and new students have until Oct. 13 to register.

There is also another new opportunity hoping to appeal to nontraditional students. Eastern Gateway will also be offering a second term session at the Youngstown campus.

The session will students to enroll classes for fall semester, even if they missed enrolling in programs at the start of the semester in August or September.

“Instead of having a three-hour class that meets an hour and a half each week, now you are going to have six hours a week just to make sure that we are going to reach the requirements for the students,” Daly said.