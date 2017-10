YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Neighbors on Lauderdale Avenue heard gunshots about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday and called police.

When officers arrived, they found 31-year-old Anthony Johnson on the porch with multiple gunshot wounds.

Johnson was taken to the hospital and was taken into surgery. He was last listed in critical condition.

Police have not released any information about a suspect.