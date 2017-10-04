Nugget of Knowledge: Oktoberfest

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Why dogs dig

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

So we’ve just started October, it’s October 4th today.

That means Oktoberfest ENDED yesterday.

But… These days Oktoberfest begins in September.

A bit strange to do that, maybe?

The very first Oktoberfest as held in 1810 to honor the marriage of Bavarian Crown Prince Ludwig and Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen.

Their wedding festivities began on October 12th and ended 5 days later on the 17th.

But as you may know, Oktoberfest began on September 16th this year.

Do you know why?

Do you know why Oktoberfest NOW begins so early in the year.

It’s pretty simple, can you guess?

JIM GUESSES WEATHER RELATED?

They moved up the festivities through the year because the weather was better.

It attracted more visitors.

