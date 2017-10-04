Nugget of Knowledge: Why dogs dig

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Fall colors

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) -Are you upset when Fido digs up your flower garden? Why do dogs dig?

To get cool and comfortable first of all. When it’s hot, dogs know it’s cooler under ground. A nice hole will keep your pooch cooler. They have separation anxiety. When anxious, they have nervous energy to burn and digging a hole expends quite a bit of energy. They’re bored. Especially if leashed up for long periods of time. It’s in their nature to dig. Some dogs are natural hunters, they smell that mole or rabbit and want to dig him up.

Some things to do if you have a digger. Take her for regular exercise, tire her out.

Get a sandbox, fill it with dirt and bury his favorite toy or bones in it.

If you have a flower garden and you don’t want it dug up? Consider putting doggy’s poo in it. You’ll get the benefit of fertilizer and usually pooch’s won’t dig where they poo.

Sprinkle some cayenne pepper on the soil. It is also a good deterrent to keep other critters away too.

