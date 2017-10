SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – Sharon detectives are investigating an early-morning stabbing.

They were called to Sharon Regional Health System just after 6 a.m. Wednesday for a person stabbed in the chest. The victim was later taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Police determined that the stabbing happened in the 800 block of Spearman Avenue.

The victim hasn’t been identified yet. The person’s condition is unknown at this time.