Sharon police chief announces retirement, plans on becoming deacon

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – After 30 years with the department, Sharon’s Police Chief Gerald Smith is laying down his badge and retiring.

Smith submitted his retirement papers on Tuesday, stating that he will stay on as chief until November 3.

Det. Sgt. Edward Stabile will now serve as interim chief.

Smith has been the city’s police chief since August 2014.

During his time with the department, he changed the look of the police vehicles.

He worked to get the staff up to full capacity and just recently, that goal was achieved. And in August, the Sharon Police Department hired its first female officer in 20 years.

Smith also started a foot patrol program in an attempt to decrease crime and help people feel safe in the city.

After retirement, he said he plans to become a deacon with the Catholic Church.