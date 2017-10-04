Some in Trumbull Co. see increased property values while others take a hit

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The new six-year property tax appraisals are wrapping up in Trumbull County and many communities saw an increase.

The largest was in Brookfield. Homes along State Route 7 are getting lots of interest these days.

“When I sold my motorhome, I had people come here and say, ‘Well, you have a nice place here,'” said John Miller, of Brookfield.

Several houses are for sale nearby — all listed around $200,000 — and the prices are on the rise across the township.

Countywide, property values increased by 3 percent and farmland increased by 5 percent. But in Brookfield, property values raised by 7 percent in the latest evaluation.

“Brookfield, we presume, based on that sales record, that people want to live there,” said Trumbull County Auditor Adrian Biviano.

Kinsman and Bazetta also saw rates increase by 6 percent or higher.

Not every community went up, though.

Values in Warren decreased even with the best efforts of organizations like Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership working to stabilize neighborhoods in the city.

“I’m sort of discouraged by the negative sign in front of the number but I think it could actually be an even larger number if we hadn’t been taking on a lot of demolition, blight remediation, and home ownership that we have,” said Matt Martin, with Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership.

Biviano said the numbers are averages and property values can vary within each community.

“You can have some areas in Howland, say where the values actually dropped, and then there’s other areas of Howland where people want to live there and they are buying homes in that area.”

In Brookfield, Miller said he’s worried that plans to put in a new fracking well might hurt property values.

He hopes his neighbors get the $225,000 they’re asking for their home but he’s not ready to sell his. Miller said he’s been there for 52 years and paid $25,000 for his home.