Youngstown Symphony kicks off classical music season

The first show starts at 8 a.m. Saturday at Powers Auditorium

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – This Saturday is the kick off to the classical music season for the Youngstown Symphony.

The first show — “Oktoberfest” — starts at 8 a.m. Saturday at Powers Auditorium.

Octoberfest features Beethoven, Brahms and a beer show. You can enjoy music with beer, wine and food, while Caroline Oltmanns plays the piano.

“Very proud to feature Caroline, because she’s on the faculty of Dana School of Music, but she also has an international career of concerting and playing recitals in Europe, Asia and all over the United States,” said Music Director Randall Craig Fleisher.

The classical music season lasts until April.

You can find a full schedule of Youngstown Symphony’s performances on its website. 

Tickets for shows are available on the website, by calling 330-744-0264 or at DeYor’s box office, located at 260 W. Federal St. in Youngstown.

