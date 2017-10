WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man was shot inside a convenience store late last night in Warren.

It happened at the Big Apple Supermarket on the corner of Youngstown Road and Kenilworth Avenue south east, around 10 p.m.

An employee said two groups of people were arguing in the store when a gun was fired. The employee said the groups then ran away.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital.

Police haven’t said if they’ve arrested anyone.