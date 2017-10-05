Crash on I-680 north in Youngstown sends 3 to hospital

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Traffic was down to one lane after a crash Thursday morning on I-680 north.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash just before the 711 ramp.

A PT Cruiser going south on 680 crossed the median and went into northbound traffic, striking another vehicle. The PT Cruiser came to a rest on the side of the road.

It was raining at the time of the crash, but the cause is unknown at this time.

Three people — two adults and a child — were taken to the hospital with injuries, which did not appear to be life-threatening.