Fire damages Powerhouse Bar in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Officials say a fire started at round 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning at the Powerhouse Bar and Grill in Warren.

The bar is located at Mahoning Avenue and Summit Street.

There is heavy damage inside the building and the fire marshal is coming to town to investigate.

This is the second time the bar has been in the news this week.

Police were called there Monday after a man was shot in the shoulder, prompting some city officials to call for the bar to be closed, saying it’s a nuisance.