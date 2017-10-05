2 crashes along Interstate 80 send 3 people to hospital, close part of highway

CLINTON TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating two separate crashes that happened at the same location Thursday morning in Clinton Township, Venango County.

Both crashes occurred within a short period of time along the westbound lanes of Interstate 80, near mile marker 34.5.

The first crash was around 1:05 a.m. when a tractor trailer swerved off both sides of the road before rolling onto its left side, blocking both westbound lanes with its trailer.

The second crash occurred when another tractor trailer attempted to avoid the vehicle from the first crash by swerving to the left. As it swerved to the left, it hit a third vehicle, a Toyota Yaris, that had stopped to avoid the first crash, causing the Toyota to then block the center median.

After hitting the Toyota, the second tractor trailer hit the trailer of the first crash, driving completely through it then also blocking the center median.

Officials closed off all westbound traffic between mile markers 34 and 35 until the roadway could be cleared.

A detour has been set up — drivers headed west on I-80 have to get off at exit 35. From there, they will be directed back to I-80.

The driver of the first tractor trailer was flown via medical helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian hospital.

The drivers of the second tractor trailer and the Toyota were taken via ambulance to Grove City hospital. The Toyota driver was later released.

Officials are investigating what may have caused the initial crash.