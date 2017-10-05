List of stores closing on Thanksgiving continues to grow

(WCMH) — The trend of having Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving Day seems to be less popular with retailers as more announce they’ll be closed for the holiday.

According to BestBlackFriday.com, there are at least 75 well-known retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Some of the stores that will be closed include:

Burlington

Hobby Lobby

H&M

Home Depot

Lowe’s

Sam’s Club

Staples

TJ Maxx

To see the full list, click here: BestBlackFriday.com

Other popular stores, such as Walmart, Best Buy and Target, haven’t released their schedule but are expected to remain open on Thanksgiving.+