Mercy Health trains for ‘active shooter’ situation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Employees at Mercy Health trained for a special kind of disaster this week.

All three hospital systems held “active shooter” trainings at emergency rooms.

The scenario included a situation in which a gunman fired on people in the emergency room.

Workers have to know how to deal with violence and protect themselves and then immediately change hats to deal with injuries.

Hospital leaders say training helps save lives in emergencies, especially when emotions run high.

“We rely on all of our folks falling back on that extensive training so they know what to do in the midst of all the surprise and shock of any sort of mass casualty,” said Don Koenig, president of St. Elizabeth Hospital.

The hospital posted signs throughout the facility to make sure that no one thought the situation was real.

If there’s a real large-scale emergency, the hospital also has procedures in place to work with other hospitals to provide medical care.