Phantoms seek to “run teams out of the building”



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown Phantoms are gearing up to start the 2017 season this Saturday night. It marks the team’s ninth campaign in the USHL.

The Phantoms held their annual media day Wednesday morning at the Covelli Centre.

Head Coach Brad Patterson and the entire team were on hand to introduce themselves to the media. When the puck drops for the NHL season tonight, three former Phantoms will be on the ice. It’s a reality that offers encouragement to a young Phantoms roster.

Defenseman Jake Gingell, who recently committed to play college hockey at Michigan, has high hopes this season for the Phantoms.

“In the preseason, we put up a lot of goals,” he said. “I think we’re gonna have more scoring opportunities this year than we did last year. And I think we’re going to run teams out of the building.”

Head Coach Brad Patterson also has high expectations for the season.

“We have no fears of playing young players,” Patterson said. “We always feel like some of our best guys over the last few years have been those younger players. To see what they can do at practice, to see what they have done in a small sample size in exhibition, it’s something that makes you excited. You always want to see more, and see growth out of the players. And I think that’s something that we’ll see here in Youngstown.”

The Phantoms open the season Saturday night against the Central Illinois Flying Aces at 7PM at the Covelli Centre.