Search for new Mahoning County library director narrows down to 4

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County has whittled its search for a new executive director down to four people. Next week, the public will have a chance to meet them all.

The only person with local ties is Michelle Alleman, the current director of the McKinley Memorial Library in Niles.

Also being considered is Patricia Crosby, the assistant director of the Pickens County Library in South Carolina.

Aimee Fifarek is the deputy director at the Phoenix Public Library in Arizona.

Maria Gebhardt of the Broward County Public Schools in Florida is also among the candidates.

Each will appear at a public forum next Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Austintown Library.

The position opened up when former Executive Director Heidi Daniel stepped down to accept a prestigious position in Baltimore.