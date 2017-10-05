Student Athlete: Marisa Ricciardi

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Marisa Ricciardi is typically all smiles. That is, until she gets on the tennis court.

“People probably see me in school, all smiley, and they’re probably like, is she smiling in her match?” said Ricciardi. “But I’m really not, I’m so serious.”

Despite her calm demeanor, Marisa is a relentless competitor, serving as Poland’s No. 1 singles player the past three years. She’s also a great doubles player. In fact, she made it to the State Tournament in doubles as a sophomore.

“This year has been one of the most fun years, and our team has done probably the best we’ve done all four years,” she said. “I really love all of my teammates, and I’m hoping to make it far.”

Competitors know, Marisa definitely has an edge on the court. She was named All American Conference Player of the Year last season and credits her mental toughness.

“I would say I’m definitely a smarter player than my opponents, usually,” said Ricciardi. “I usually try to keep it calm and collective and just really give it my all and play smart.”

Off the court, it should come as no surprise that Marisa ranks No. 1 in her class with a 4.0 GPA. She’s also Secretary of her class and National Honor Society.

“Honestly, the grades are the most important thing,” she said. “My family really inspires me to do really good in school and put my focus on school. Then they also inspire me to go out there and try my hardest in sports.”