Trumbull Co. officers go through Crisis Intervention Team training

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – Starting this week, 21 officers from Trumbull County will go through a five day training course to become the newest members of the Crisis Intervention Team.

C.I.T. certification has been offered to police since 2006, so it is not new to the area. The officers taking this week’s course come from six different departments throughout Trumbull County.

The program teaches officers about mental illness and addiction, provides them with skills to de-escalate someone in crisis and allows them to provide information on the services available in the community.

The program’s director, John Myers, says these skills will help change the community.

“We’re not asking them in any way to compromise their safety. What we are asking them to do is to be aware of what is going on in the mind and in the brain of someone with a severe mental illness and to approach them appropriately,” he said.

Over the last 10 years, new lessons have been added to help deal with the opioid epidemic.

Myers wants to let the public know that these newly trained C.I.T. officers will be available to anyone who needs them upon request.