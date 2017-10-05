Video shows Trumbull County Jail incident that led to firing of officers

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office has released its video that led to the termination of two corrections officers at the Trumbull County Jail.

The video of the August ordeal, with also led to the discipline of six other employees, was released on Thursday.

The video shows Corrections Officer Matthew Abbott yank inmate Solomon Cindea by his ankle shackles and then drag him across the floor.

Another view of Abbott shows him pulling Cindea from the bench in booking and then dragging him through the hallway and onto the elevator.

Cindea is then carried through the pod and placed in a cell, where Sheriff Paul Monroe accused Corrections Officer Christopher Zadroski of punching the inmate.

According to a disciplinary letter from Monroe, Zadrosko admitted to doing it, but not in his first interview.

The video doesn’t clearly show what happened in the cell.

