Daniels, Moorer with 4 TDs as Hubbard downs Jefferson 54-7

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Big games from Davion Daniels and Tyreq Moorer led Hubbard past Jefferson, 54-7, on Friday.

Daniels — who totaled 369 yards of offense — scored on 17-yard touchdown run, while he also has TD passes of 78, 63 and 81 yards.

Moorer caught the 78-yard TD pass, and Ray Minniti hauled in the 63 and 81-yard TD catches.

Moorer also scored on a 14-yard TD run late in the first to make it 27-7. He then added TD runs of 4 and 54 yards to add to the blowout.

Moorer finished with 253 yards on just eight touches.

Minniti finished with four catches for 161 yards.

In all, Hubbard finished with 577 total yards.

