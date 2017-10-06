Daybreak Nation on Location: Preview of tonight’s football game at Springfield

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – WYTV Daybreak reporter Dan Marcel takes the Daybreak Nation to Springfield High School to preview Week 7’s Game of the Week.

With just a month left in the regular season, local football teams are already fighting for their playoff lives.

Tonight’s game will be against the Springfield Tigers and Western Reserve Blue Devils.

The Blue Devils have rolled off four straight wins, averaging 51 points per game, while the Tigers come to tonight’s game with a bit of a hot streak, winning nine of their past 10 games.