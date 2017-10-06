Harding rallies, but Boardman bounces back for 28-21 win

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Boardman edged Warren Harding, 28-21, Friday despite the Raiders coming back from a 15-point deficit.

Jerome Wilson returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown to give Harding the early lead.

Domonhic Jennings then scored on a 2-yard run, while Mike O’Horo’s 1-yard TD run made it 14-6 Boardman.

O’Horo added an 8-yard TD run in the third to make it 21-6.

Harding cut it to 21-13 when Geivonni Washington scored on a 6-yard TD run. His 13-yard TD run to follow tied the game at 21 after the 2-point conversion.

Boardman then scored a late TD with just 33 seconds left to escape with the win.

