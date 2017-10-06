Hickory strikes on flea flicker, beats Sharpsville 30-14

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – Jump-started by a trick-play, Hickory defeated Sharpsville 30-14 on Friday.

The Hornets executed the flea flicker play, with Hayden Gallagher hitting Darren Mitchell for a 68-yard TD pass and 7-0 lead.

Bobby Besser scored on a 1-yard TD run for Sharpsville to tie the game.

Hickory regained the lead 10-7 in the second quarter on Jacob Scarton’s 34-yard field goal.

With Hickory leading 16-7, Besser’s 4-yard TD run cut it to 16-14.

But Nate Marchand answered with a 72-yard kickoff return TD to make it 23-14.

