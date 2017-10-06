Popularity of drones prompts special event at MCCTC

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – As more professions turn toward drone technology, the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center (MCCTC) wants to make sure people know how to properly use them.

MCCTC will hold a drone safety and awareness event Monday evening that is free and open to the public.

“The main focus of the event is to let the public understand what some of the differences are between flying for hobby and recreational use and flying for commercial/business use,” said Richard Hassler, MCCTC advanced manufacturing coordinator.

Hassler said there are different rules and regulations that apply to different uses.

“We want the public to be aware of what some of those differences are because flying drones is a blast. It can be fun,” Hassler said.

Several speakers are lined up for the event, and there will be a panel discussion on drone flying following their presentations. Some of the speakers include a representative from the 910th Airlift Wing and two air traffic controllers from the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.

The event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the Joyce Brooks Center of MCCTC. To register, call (330)729-4002.