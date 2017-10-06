South Range Elementary students learn about fire safety

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Fire Safety was on the schedule Friday for first-grade students at South Range Elementary.

Beaver Township firefighters have been a part of this special program for the past 25 years.

Students watched a video on fire safety and even had a chance to try on the emergency gear.

Teachers say this program is great for the kids.

“They’re always very excited, very involved,” said first-grade Teacher Patti Yocum. “They are learning life skills that they can share with their parents. The fire department even comes in; the firemen come into the classroom to share even more about fire safety, smoke alarms. We want them to tell their parents, to make sure they have smoke alarms in their homes.”

Students also had a chance to go out and get a closer look at a fire truck and ambulance.