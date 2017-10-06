Springfield blows past Western Reserve 40-14 on 4 Snyder TDs

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Springfield pummeled Western Reserve, 40-14, on Friday, sparked by four touchdown runs by Luke Snyder.

Snyder finished with 190 yards on 19 carries as the Tigers outgained the Blue Devils 436-293 in total yards.

Midway through the first quarter, Snyder scored on a 37-yard TD run. Minutes later, the Tigers running back then notched a 52-yard TD run.

Snyder now has 12 rush TDs this season.

Springfield went up 20-0 on a 67-yard TD run by Garrett Walker early in the second quarter.

Western Reserve’s Kade Hilles caught a 12-yard TD pass from Dom Velasquez with 1:20 left in the half to make it 20-7

Snyder scored his third TD run in the third quarter — this time on a 9-yard run. He then caught a 47-yard TD pass from Brannon Brungard, while Brungard added a 25-yard run to follow.

Brungard finished 8 of 13 for 123 yards.

Western Reserve’s Jack Cappabianca finished with just 48 yards on 11 carries.

