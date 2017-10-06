‘Strong like a hurricane:’ Dog saved from Harvey finds home in Hubbard



HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Sometimes, from tragedy, a miracle is born.

A month ago, flooding from Hurricane Harvey ravaged Houston and south Texas.

Because of this, a Texas dog — on the edge of death after years of neglect — was finally given the attention to help him survive. And it has landed him in Hubbard.

“Hurricane Harvey was so horrific for so many animals and individuals,” said Mary Swift, who rescued the dog, named Harvey. “But in Harvey’s case, we think that it was a savior for him.”

No one knows Harvey’s name from his former life or who his owners were. But there are some details experts knew by examining his ailments.

“Osteoarthritis,” Swift said. “And the vet believes that he was probably in a caged facility for multiple years the way his spine has grown. His heart’s worm-positive. So that is being treated now. Thyroid issues. He had no hair at all when we picked him up.”

Fleas rendered Harvey bald and years of neglect left him unable to walk. Then Hurricane Harvey hit and rescues were underway.

“He was found in the water,” Swift said. “And you could tell he had a musty odor to him for days.”

The little dog who wasn’t cared for was finally saved.

“I saw him on a social media feed,” Swift said. “And within two minutes, I decided he has fought so hard.”

With help from Texas veterinarians, another rescue shelter took Harvey in and got him emergency care. Then someone offered to drive him from Texas to Akron.

His new mom, Josette Landis, went along with her best friend Swift to pick up her new pet two weeks ago.

“We drove five hours each way to get him,” Swift said.

“It was almost like, it was a sad shock kind of thing — and an excitement at the same time,” Landis said. “Because he was so bad — he was so bad. And it was just so sad. And the whole situation with the hurricane was horrible, let alone with the animals just left behind. He literally was just basically left behind to die down there.”

Only two weeks later, Harvey’s hair is growing, he’s walking on his own and he’s gained over two pounds. His new vet believes he’s between 6 and 8 years old.

And when it came time to pick a name…

“I thought, you know what, he kind of looks like a Harvey,” Swift said.

“And he’s strong like a hurricane,” Landis said. “So we’re saying we’re going to call him Hurricane. He’s strong. He’s a survivor.”