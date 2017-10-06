Struthers pounds Campbell, 41-6, in rivalry game

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Struthers scored on its first play from scrimmage and never let up, as the Wildcats defeated Campbell, 41-6, on Friday.

Nick Adams scored on a 75-yard TD run on the Wildcats opening play for a 7-0 lead.

Keyshawn Chism followed with a TD to make it 14-0.

JD Hall then hit Adams for a 21-yard TD pass, while Adrian Brown notched a 75-yard TD run of his own.

