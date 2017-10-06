Two Ohio Senators walk to showcase Trumbull County

ORWELL, Ohio (WYTV) – Two state Senators — Steve Wilson and Sean O’Brien — braved the rain for a long walk Friday, all to showcase the beautiful trails the area has to offer.

The Ohio Legislative Trails Caucus wrapped up its inaugural two-day hike through Ashtabula and Trumbull counties Friday afternoon.

OLTC is a bipartisan group of state legislators who share a commitment to developing, maintaining and preserving the 4,000 miles of hiking and biking trails in the state.

“Ohio has an incredible system of trails and we want to highlight that,” said Wilson, Republican Sen. of District 7.

“By having these trails in our community, it’s not only quality of life, but it’s an economic benefit,” said O’Brien, Democratic Sen. of District 32. “And that just helps drive it home.”

The group walked more than 20 miles of trails in the hike’s two days.