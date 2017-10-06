Waid with 4 TDs; Girard pounds Brookfield to stay undefeated

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Girard defeated Brookfield 56-7 on Friday, powered by four Mark Waid touchdowns. The Indians improve to 7-0 with the win.

The Warriors took an early lead on Hayden Gibson’s 3-yard TD run to cap a 15-play drive.

Girard QB Mark Waid then answered with a 2-yard TD run to tie the contest at 7.

Waid connected with Michael Belcik on a 10-yard TD pass, while Morgan Clardy followed with a 20-yard TD run for a 21-7 Girard lead.

To open the third quarter, Clardy returned the kickoff 68 yards for a TD.

Waid then added a 22-yard TD run and a 35-yard TD pass to Anthony Backus.

