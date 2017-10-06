Wilmington receives a pair of late TDs; improves to 7-0

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – Wilmington secured at least a share of the Region 2 title with their road win 14-6 over Greenville tonight. Robert Pontius threw for a score and also ran for one as the Greyhounds improve to 7-0 overall and 6-0 in the region. Greenville fell to 5-2.

A defensive first quarter resulted in 20 total yards of offense and four punts combined by both teams. The game’s opening quarter saw all offensive plays take place in Wilmington territory.

After two stalled drives by Greenville, Nate Bell found Michael Blaney on a 43-yard pass play which put the Trojans at the 10-yard line early in the second quarter. After a pair of penalties, Bell again completed a pass, this time to Brenden Calvin, for 19-yards. On 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line, Brady Gentile scored the first points of the game.

Following an Isiah Gargiulo interception of Bell, Wilmington began their drive late in the second quarter at Greenville’s 10-yard line. Bryson Verrelli and Robert Pontius combined to gain 9-yards on the ground setting up a crucial 4th-down. The Trojans’ defense recovered a Pontius’ fumble for a touchback as Greenville maintained their 6-0 advantage with 2:10 remaining in the first half.

To begin the second half, the Trojans’ Bell was intercepted by Cameron Marett after a six-play drive. During the game’s first two quarters, Wilmington had gained just 32 total yards on 19 plays from scrimmage. On their first drive of the third quarter, the ‘Hounds controlled the ball for 10-plays and 60-yards. However, at the Trojan 1-yard line, Greenville stepped up again and stopped Wilmington’s ground game before scoring a single point.

However, late in the fourth quarter, Wilmington tallied a 4-play, 63-yard drive which culminated in a Pontius to Cameron Marett touchdown pass of 43-yards with 2:36 to play to give the Greyhounds a 7-6 lead with Jacob Winters’ extra point.

Greenville failed to set foot into Wilmington territory as Bell’s pass to Gentile fell incomplete on fourth down. Then, three plays later, Pontius went 31-yards to score a touchdown to seal Wilmington’s victory.

Pontius led the Greyhounds in rushing with 53 yards (TD) and also threw for 84 while completing 6 of 9 passes. Cameron Marett gained 48 stripes on the ground. Marett also intercepted Bell twice.

For the Trojans, Bell threw for 89 yards and rushed for another 35. Gentile ran for 44 yards on 22 carries. Michael Blaney caught 5 passes for 61 yards.

Stats Courtesy of Ryan Briggs

Scoring Chart

Wilmington, 14-6

Second Quarter

G – Brady Gentile, 1-yard TD run (G 6-0, 6:55)

Fourth Quarter

W – Cameron Marett, 43-yard TD catch from Robert Pontius (W 7-6, 2:36)

W – Robert Pontius, 31-yard TD run (W 14-6, 1:09)

The Greyhounds will host Hickory on Senior Night next week. Greenville will travel to Reynolds next Friday.

