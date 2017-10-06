Wolford accounts for 5 total TDs as LaBrae dominates Newton Falls

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – LaBrae has won three of their last four games after tonight’s 48-7 victory over Newton Falls. Kent Wolford threw for 198 yards on 9 of 13 passes. He ran for 2 scores and threw for another 3. Colton Stoneman rushed 6 times for 62 yards for the Vikings.

Wolford’s 3-yard TD run gave the Vikings a 7-0 lead. He then followed with a 2-yard TD run.

LaBrae went up 21-0 when Colt Stoneman scored on a 25-yard TD pass.

Stoneman added another TD run in the second half, while Wolford hit Tyler Stephens for a 55-yard and a 23-yard touchdown passes.

Scoring Chart

LaBrae, 48-7

First Quarter

L – Kent Wolford, 3-yard TD run (L 7-0, 9:39)

L – Kent Wolford, 2-yard TD run (L 14-0, 3:29)

Second Quarter

L -Colton Stoneman, 25-yard TD catch from Kent Wolford (L 21-0, 6:25)

L – Tyler Stephens, 55-yard TD catch from Kent Wolford (L 27-0, 2:29)

Third Quarter

L – Colton Stoneman, 7-yard TD run (L 34-0, 9:12)

Fourth Quarter

L – Tyler Stephens, 23-yard TD catch from Kent Wolford (L 41-0, 11:46)

L – Walt Allie, 29-yard TD run (L 48-0, 9:33)

N – Colton Hunt, 10-yard TD catch from Branden Bungard (L 48-7, 0:22)

Next week, the Vikings will visit Brookfield while the Tigers (3-4) will play host to unbeaten Girard.

