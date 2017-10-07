Card skimmer found on ATM at Niles bank

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Police in Niles found a card skimmer on an ATM Saturday afternoon.

The skimmer was placed over the ATM’s card reader at the Seven Seventeen Credit Union on Robbins Avenue.

Inside the skimmer was a computer memory chip, which was likely recording card numbers, police said.

Because the device was recording the information, police don’t think the suspects were able to get any card numbers after officers took the skimmer.

Still, police said anyone who may have used the ATM over the past few days should keep a close eye on their bank statements or contact their bank for more information.