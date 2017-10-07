Columbiana dads come together to make memories with their kids

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – The DOGS (Dads of Great Students) group held its first event this year at Joshua Dixon Elementary School in Columbiana Friday morning.

Dads, father figures, and students met in the cafeteria for breakfast and an activity, all while getting some quality time together.

The program is through All Pro Dad’s Day — a national group of dads who actively work together to help better the lives of students and children.

Organizer and All Pro Dad Bruce Jefferies said all of the thought and effort that goes into these events boils down to one thing.

“Sometimes we forget the importance of how quickly our kids are going to grow up and I always hear from older dads, you know, it’s the blink of an eye when your kids are growing up and they’re gone,” he said. “We just wanted to create a memory that they would have, you know, ‘Hey, I remember coming to breakfast with my dad and we would talk about things and play games,’ and just having that memory that we could laugh about later on.”

Jeffries said All Pro Dad will have these DOGS meetings on the first Friday of every month.