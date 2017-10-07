Missing endangered 20-year-old from Hubbard found, booked into jail

Related Coverage Hubbard Police looking for missing endangered man

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Hubbard police have found the 20-year-old man who went missing Tuesday night.

Dakota Ballenger-Kettering was found in a structure Saturday morning around 4:41 a.m. WYTV is talking with police to find out what type of structure.

Ballenger-Kettering is currently in the Trumbull County Jail with charges of burglary and breaking and entering.

Hubbard Police Chief James Taafe said he is developmentally disabled and that this was not the first time Ballenger-Kettering has gone out on his own. This time was different, though, because he had been missing longer than usual.

Ballenger-Kettering’s guardians told police that he went to bed around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night and by 1 a.m. was reported missing.