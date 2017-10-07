Tours show off new Champion Schools’ Pre-K through 8th campus

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Champion Schools said hundreds of people came to see the progress on their new Pre-K through eighth-grade school building during tours on Friday and Saturday.

The building is still under construction but people were able to walk inside of it.

School board members led the tours. They said people seemed excited and impressed with the progress.

“We have a rock wall that the kids are excited about so it’s seeing the kids’ excitement is what makes it exciting,” David Mahan said.

The district said the building will have a roof by December.

Kids will move in at the beginning of next school year.

The $31 million project will bring all of the students onto one campus, instead of being spread out in a five-mile radius.