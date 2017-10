VERMILLION, South Dakota (WYTV) – The No. 3 ranked Youngstown State football team rallied from a second half deficit, but 6th ranked South Dakota came up with a 31-28 win Saturday at the DakotaDome.

The Penguins rallied from a 14 point deficit in the second half to tie the game at 28 in the 4th quarter. But the Coyotes drove down the field and Ryan Weese hit a 29-yard field goal with 7 seconds left to seal the victory.

Stay tuned to WYTV.com for more updates.