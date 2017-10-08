Accident closes section of I-80 westbound lanes near Grove City, now open

A tractor-trailer was involved in the crash, which was near mile marker 22, near Grove City

Published: Updated:
Viewer photo submitted through WYTV Report-It feature

MERCER CO., Pa. (WYTV) – Pennsylvania State Police say the area where an accident occurred around 11 p.m. Saturday night has reopened.

PSP troopers said a portion of the westbound lanes on Interstate 80 was closed throughout the night until the scene was cleared Sunday morning.

According to a photo sent in by a viewer via the WYTV Report-It feature, a tractor-trailer was involved in the crash, which was near mile marker 22, near Grove City.

WYTV is working to get more information about the accident, check back here for updates.

