Work underway for park that will connect YSU, downtown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Team members were out working on a pocket park in Youngstown known as The Wedge at Hazel Hill on Sunday.

It’s one of five community projects funded by the Innovative Plan for Leveraging Arts Through Community Engagement Initiative in Youngstown.

Team members were constructing the stage and landscaping, planting and spreading mulch.

Hammocks will also be installed in the area.

Once completed, The Wedge will create a serviceable and functional green space, connecting the existing barrier between YSU’s campus and downtown.

“Our goals were to create, educate and connect,” said team member Courtney Boyle. “So we wanted a space for the community to be able to come and enjoy nature.”

Team members hoped to get most of the project done Sunday

If you’d like to help out with any future work days, just reach out to YSU Scape on Facebook or at YSUScape@gmail.com.