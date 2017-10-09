Forum at MCCTC teaches drone safety

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – There’s been a major increase in the use of drones.

Monday, the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center held a public event about drones.

They taught people about drone safety and how to legally fly.

Several experts from the aviation community were there. They say there is some confusion about how people are flying.

“It’s become pretty obviously that a lot of people fly them and don’t understand what some of the rules are for hobby and recreational use compared to commercial use,” event organizer Dr. Richard Hassler said.

Hassler says they hope to have more events like this in the future.