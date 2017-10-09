October heat wave causing problems for air conditioning units

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Do you find yourself turning on your air conditioning during the day, even though it’s the middle of October?

As it turns out, many people in the Valley are doing the same thing. It’s keeping local heating and air conditioning companies, like Clayton Heating and Air Conditioning, busier than ever.

Gene Clayton, president of Clayton Heating and Air Conditioning, said the unusually-warm weather makes for great business.

“Most people are opening up windows at night ’cause it gets cool in the evening, but by middle afternoon, they’re looking for air conditioning, and that’s what we have to do, go after the cooling calls,” he said.

Clayton said normally, workers would be performing heat checks on furnaces in the middle of October, but thanks to the warm weather, most of Clayton’s calls have been air-conditioning related.

They’re not just fixing air conditioning units, though. Workers are also getting calls late in the evening for furnace repairs, too.

“Most of the calls right now — because of the weird weather — is air conditioning, and in the evening, when the sun goes down, in the morning there’s a lot of no-heat calls,” Clayton said.

This never-ending summer weather is causing air conditioning units to have problems. The units have to work all day in the heat, for months on end.

“Heating and air, they’re all over the map,” Clayton said. “I mean, most of the time, dirty filters are one of them, not having your equipment checked at the prime of the season.”

Clayton has a few tips on keeping your systems in good shape.

First, keep them clean. The more dust and dirt that they collect, the more inefficient they become.

Second, get them checked, and not just when they have a problem. Gene Clayton. Clayton recommends having your air conditioning units checked in May and furnaces looked over in the beginning of October.