Regional Chamber asking Amazon to consider Howland site for headquarters

HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber announced it will submit a site in Howland Township to Amazon for consideration to build the company’s second headquarters.

The Chamber, along with Trumbull and Mahoning County leaders, have chosen Enterprise Park at Eastwood as the preferred property.

Enterprise Park at Eastwood comprises 105 greenfield acres in Trumbull County and is adjacent to the more than 100-acre Eastwood Mall Complex.

The site was chosen after conversations with Trumbull County Board of Commissioners Chairman Frank Fuda, Mahoning County Board of Commissioners Chairman Dave Ditzler, Warren Mayor Doug Franklin and Youngstown Mayor John McNally, according to a news release from the Regional Chamber.

Sarah Boyarko, senior vice president of Economic Development at the Regional Chamber, said the property best meets the specifications for the project, citing the property’s size, walkability, sense of place and access to highways. Last week, the Chamber acknowledged that local properties didn’t meet all of the specifications requested by Amazon but said it wanted the company to consider its proposal due to the magnitude of the project.

Amazon announced last month that it was seeking a location for its second headquarters in North America and would invest $5 billion and create 50,000 new jobs over 10 to 15 years with the new campus.

The Chamber is submitting the property for consideration to Team NEO and JobsOhio, which has an existing relationship with Amazon.

Submissions are due to Amazon by October 19, and the company will choose and announce the location in 2018.