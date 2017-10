WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Volunteers were out Monday afternoon in Warren to “build a better Warren.”

They have been sprucing up the city in an effort to help the Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership beautify Warren.

Chemical Bank employees were pulling weeds and picking up debris at the Old Atlantic Beverage Lot.

Volunteers were also mulching the rock wall at the corner of Tod Avenue SW and Union Street SW. They are building a new corner bed for drought-tolerant bushes and flowers.