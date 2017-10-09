YSU Octubafest brings instrument from back of orchestra to front

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State is holding its own October festivities but with a bit more music.

The Dana School of Music held an Octubafest music recital Monday night in Bliss Hall.

The university said it’s a fun way to celebrate the instruments people usually don’t see because they’re in the back of the orchestra.

There will be five more Octubafest recitals throughout the month:

Sunday, October 15

  • Senior Music Education Recital — Jacob Umbrazun
    • Bliss Recital Hall, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, October 17

  • Faculty Recital — Dr. Brian Kiser and Jack Ciarniello
    • Bliss Recital Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 18

  • Music at Noon — Tuba/Euphonium Recital
    • Butler Institute of American Art, 12:15 p.m.

Sunday, October 22

  • Senior Music Education Recital — Rebecca Shelton
    • St. John’s Episcopal Church on Wick Ave., 2:30 p.m.
  • Tuba/Euphonium Studio Recital
    • Bliss Recital Hall, 6 p.m.

The programs are free and open to the public.

For more information, visit the event on YSU’s website.

