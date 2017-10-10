Boardman looks to keep pace in playoff hunt with visit to Ursuline

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Boardman (4-3) takes on Ursuline (2-5) in an old-Steel Valley Conference rivalry game on Thursday night’s Game of the Week.

Twelve of their last 17 meetings have been decided by a touchdown or less, including last year’s Spartan 21-14 double-overtime win in week eight.

Koby Adu-Poku scored the game-winning touchdown for Boardman in the extra session from nine yards away to end their five-game losing streak.

Ursuline has won three of their last four meetings with Boardman. From 1993 to 2002, the Spartans took eight of the previous 10 matchups with the Irish.

Just last week, Boardman ended their three-game slide.

Michael O’Horo scored the deciding touchdown from one yard out with 33 seconds left to secure the 28-21 victory for Boardman over Harding. The Spartans began the season with a perfect 3-0 start.

According to JoeEitel.com, the Spartans are in the playoff mix in Region 7 (Division 2), currently holding the #7 ranking.

Ursuline is 0-5 against teams with two losses or less. The Irish’s two wins have come against 1-6 East (40-19) and against 1-5 Harding (28-24).

This past Friday, the Irish accumulated just 82 total yards of offense as they fell to Steubenville. Trezahn Donlow led the offense with 45 rushing yards. In their previous game, Ursuline was able to gain 304 yards rushing as a team against Aquinas Institute.

The Irish dropped their last six games at home. Their last win came against Royal Imperial Collegiate from Canada (41-12) on September 30, 2016.

Last Five Meetings

Oct. 14, 2016 – Boardman, 21-14 (2 OT)

Oct. 23, 2015 – Ursuline, 23-21

Aug. 26, 2005 – Ursuline, 33-13

Aug. 27, 2004 – Ursuline, 34-7

Sept. 13, 2002 – Boardman, 35-28

2017 Stats

Scoring Offense: Boardman, 25.4; Ursuline, 20.3

Scoring Defense: Boardman, 23.0; Ursuline, 35.5

Upcoming Schedule

Boardman

Oct. 20 – Fitch (4-3)

Oct. 27 – Lakeside (4-3)

Ursuline

Oct. 20 – at Mooney (3-4)

Oct. 27 – at St. Vincent-St. Mary (5-2)