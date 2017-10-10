Canfield still on top in latest computer rankings

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released its weekly football computer ratings Tuesday afternoon. The weekly computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday morning, Oct. 29, when 224 schools will official qualify for the playoffs.

OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – Oct. 10, 2017 (Entering Week 8)

Top eight schools from each region in the final report Oct. 29 will qualify for the playoffs.

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Cle. St. Ignatius (7-0) 25.5491, 2. Lakewood St. Edward (7-0) 22.8983, 3. Canton McKinley (7-0) 19.4021, 4. Mentor (6-1) 17.7071, 5. Euclid (6-1) 16.1357, 6. Stow-Munroe Falls (6-1) 15.6643, 7. Massillon Jackson (5-2) 15.3571, 8. Massillon Perry (6-1) 13.8571, 9. Solon (5-2) 12.6286, 10. Austintown-Fitch (4-3) 8.3571, 11. Cle. Rhodes (5-2) 6.6017, 12. Strongsville (3-4) 6.5

Region 2 – 1. Tol. Whitmer (7-0) 20.9214, 2. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (7-0) 17.4929, 3. Lewis Center Olentangy (5-2) 14.5214, 4. Dublin Coffman (5-2) 12.9286, 5. Gahanna Lincoln (4-3) 12.7714, 6. Dublin Jerome (5-2) 12.7, 7. Lorain (6-1) 12.2431, 8. Powell Olentangy Liberty (5-2) 12.0548, 9. Findlay (4-3) 10.4, 10. Brunswick (4-3) 8.0816, 11. Westerville Central (3-4) 7.3714, 12. Worthington Thomas Worthington (3-4) 6.3429

Region 3 – 1. Centerville (7-0) 23.65, 2. Hilliard Bradley (7-0) 19.9143, 3. Pickerington North (6-1) 18.6818, 4. Kettering Fairmont (6-1) 17.6357, 5. Pickerington Central (6-1) 17.5202, 6. Huber Hts. Wayne (5-2) 16.8442, 7. Clayton Northmont (5-2) 15.2571, 8. Reynoldsburg (5-2) 13.9214, 9. Springfield (5-2) 12.45, 10. Beavercreek (5-2) 11.6286, 11. Hilliard Darby (4-3) 10.4214, 12. Miamisburg (3-4) 7.3286

Region 4 – 1. Cin. St. Xavier (7-0) 23.5571, 2. Cin. Colerain (5-2) 15.4429, 3. Fairfield (5-2) 13.5429, 4. Milford (6-1) 11.9857, 5. Cin. Sycamore (5-2) 11.2786, 6. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (3-4) 9.9357, 7. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (5-2) 9.5714, 8. Mason (5-2) 9.0214, 9. Cin. Elder (4-3) 8.8143, 10. Batavia West Clermont (4-3) 8.4714, 11. Springboro (3-4) 7.5857, 12. Lebanon (2-5) 3.7214

Division II

Region 5 – 1. Akron Archbishop Hoban (6-1) 16.5578, 2. Barberton (7-0) 14.2643, 3. Hudson (6-1) 14.1857, 4. Bedford (6-1) 12.1643, 5. Cle. Benedictine (5-2) 12.05, 6. Lyndhurst Brush (5-2) 11.1335, 7. Mentor Lake Cath. (4-3) 8.9387, 8. Mayfield (4-3) 8.9071, 9. Green (3-4) 8.05, 10. Garfield Hts. (3-4) 7.5357, 11. Ashtabula Lakeside (4-3) 7.5072, 12. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. (4-3) 7.3786

Region 6 – 1. Avon (7-0) 21.1224, 2. Wadsworth (7-0) 17.3929, 3. Grafton Midview (6-1) 15.9857, 4. Sylvania Northview (7-0) 15.2143, 5. Medina Highland (6-1) 14.6643, 6. Olmsted Falls (6-1) 12.3643, 7. Fremont Ross (4-3) 11.0286, 8. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (6-1) 11.0, 9. Tol. St. John’s (4-3) 10.3286, 10. Holland Springfield (5-2) 9.1214, 11. Amherst Steele (4-3) 8.6071, 12. North Olmsted (4-3) 8.1786

Region 7 – 1. Cols. Walnut Ridge (7-0) 15.4286, 2. Cols. Mifflin (6-1) 13.5408, 3. Massillon Washington (5-2) 13.5204, 4. Ashland (6-1) 11.25, 5. New Albany (4-3) 10.4714, 6. Canal Winchester (4-3) 9.95, 7. Boardman (4-3) 9.6912, 8. Pataskala Licking Hts. (5-2) 9.5643, 9. Whitehall-Yearling (4-3) 8.4071, 10. Cols. Northland (4-3) 7.6587, 11. Westerville South (3-4) 7.5929, 12. North Canton Hoover (3-4) 7.5

Region 8 – 1. Cin. La Salle (5-2) 19.7714, 2. Cin. Winton Woods (7-0) 19.1364, 3. Cin. Anderson (7-0) 18.6977, 4. Sidney (7-0) 17.4214, 5. Day. Belmont (7-0) 15.0332, 6. Harrison (5-2) 12.9857, 7. Chillicothe (5-2) 12.6214, 8. Trenton Edgewood (5-2) 11.9, 9. Troy (5-2) 11.1143, 10. Ashville Teays Valley (5-2) 9.7643, 11. Marion Harding (5-2) 9.0087, 12. Morrow Little Miami (5-2) 7.5357

Division III

Region 9 – 1. Canfield (7-0) 20.5214, 2. Tallmadge (6-1) 16.1912, 3. Medina Buckeye (7-0) 14.9571, 4. Alliance (6-1) 14.5857, 5. Akron East (6-1) 14.1919, 6. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (6-1) 12.5786, 7. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (5-2) 12.0786, 8. Chardon (6-1) 11.7973, 9. Chagrin Falls Kenston (5-2) 10.7571, 10. Aurora (3-4) 10.75, 11. Peninsula Woodridge (6-1) 9.8214, 12. Howland (4-3) 8.9177

Region 10 – 1. Tol. Central Cath. (6-1) 17.9286, 2. Clyde (7-0) 17.4571, 3. Bay Village Bay (7-0) 17, 4. Parma Padua Franciscan (6-1) 16.3857, 5. Sandusky (7-0) 13.05, 6. Hunting Valley University School (5-2) 11.4643, 7. Mansfield Senior (5-2) 9.55, 8. Rocky River (4-3) 7.4429, 9. Bowling Green (3-4) 6.5429, 10. Cle. Glenville (4-3) 6.1349, 11. Parma Hts. Holy Name (3-4) 6.0357, 12. Cle. East Technical (4-3) 6.0

Region 11 – 1. Cols. Marion-Franklin (7-0) 16.855, 2. Bellefontaine (6-1) 15.5929, 3. Cols. Bishop Hartley (6-1) 14.6571, 4. New Philadelphia (7-0) 14.6357, 5. Granville (6-1) 14.5929, 6. Dresden Tri-Valley (6-1) 13.1357, 7. Jackson (6-1) 12.1286, 8. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (5-2) 11.9885, 9. Cols. Independence (5-1) 11.9167, 10. The Plains Athens (6-1) 9.2714, 11. Hillsboro (5-2) 8.8786, 12. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (3-4) 8.2872

Region 12 – 1. Trotwood-Madison (7-0) 19.2357, 2. Franklin (6-1) 16.2286, 3. Goshen (7-0) 12.6286, 4. New Richmond (6-1) 11.0714, 5. Kettering Archbishop Alter (6-1) 10.9714, 6. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (5-2) 10.6857, 7. Day. Dunbar (5-2) 10.3304, 8. Celina (5-2) 9.8429, 9. Bellbrook (4-3) 9.2714, 10. Wapakoneta (4-3) 9.15, 11. Elida (5-2) 8.8071, 12. Day. Chaminade Julienne (5-2) 7.9863

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Steubenville (7-0) 19.7756, 2. Perry (7-0) 14.4214, 3. Poland (7-0) 13.4571, 4. Lakeview (6-1) 11.0429, 5. Canton South (6-1) 10.9786, 6. Girard (7-0) 9.75, 7. Beaver Local (6-1) 8.6286, 8. Struthers (5-2) 7.7357, 9. Salem (4-3) 7.1214, 10. Cardinal Mooney (3-4) 6.8853, 11. Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Acad. (5-2) 6.7347, 12. Ravenna Southeast (4-3) 5.9082

Region 14 – 1. Bellville Clear Fork (7-0) 17.9786, 2. Shelby (7-0) 14.05, 3. St. Marys Memorial (6-1) 13.6071, 4. Oberlin Firelands (7-0) 11.65, 5. Pepper Pike Orange (6-1) 10.8636, 6. Sparta Highland (6-1) 10.6357, 7. Wauseon (5-2) 10.1643, 8. Bellevue (5-2) 9.0286, 9. Lorain Clearview (6-1) 8.6169, 10. Port Clinton (4-3) 8.1929, 11. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (4-3) 7.4929, 12. Van Wert (3-4) 7.2429

Region 15 – 1. St. Clairsville (6-1) 14.1643, 2. Newark Licking Valley (7-0) 13.15, 3. New Concord John Glenn (6-1) 11.7071, 4. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (7-0) 11.2286, 5. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (5-2) 10.8714, 6. Byesville Meadowbrook (5-2) 10, 7. Duncan Falls Philo (5-2) 9.9071, 8. Uhrichsville Claymont (6-1) 9.0857, 9. Lancaster Fairfield Union (4-3) 8.7786, 10. Amanda-Clearcreek (5-2) 8.6714, 11. Chillicothe Unioto (5-2) 8.1857, 12. Pomeroy Meigs (3-4) 5.9714

Region 16 – 1. Germantown Valley View (7-0) 18.2286, 2. London (7-0) 15.9429, 3. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (7-0) 14.9214, 4. Plain City Jonathan Alder (5-2) 14.5571, 5. Cin. Indian Hill (6-1) 14.5469, 6. Cin. Taft (5-2) 14.0505, 7. Cin. Wyoming (7-0) 12.8038, 8. Waverly (5-2) 11.4357, 9. Springfield Shawnee (4-3) 10.2071, 10. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (3-4) 9.386, 11. Cin. Aiken (5-2) 7.873, 12. Day. Oakwood (4-3) 7.7857

Division V

Region 17 – 1. South Range (7-0) 16.0286, 2. Orwell Grand Valley (7-0) 10.6786, 3. Sullivan Black River (6-1) 10.3643, 4. Navarre Fairless (5-2) 10.1143, 5. Akron Manchester (5-2) 9.8857, 6. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (4-3) 7.6219, 7. Garrettsville Garfield (4-2) 6.6554, 8. Wickliffe (4-3) 6.6214, 9. LaBrae (4-3) 5.6714, 10. Orrville (3-4) 5.1714, 11. West Salem Northwestern (4-3) 4.9643, 12. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley (4-3) 4.5857

Region 18 – 1. Pemberville Eastwood (7-0) 15.5643, 2. Marion Pleasant (6-0) 15.1111, 3. Archbold (6-1) 14.5571, 4. Tontogany Otsego (5-2) 11.0286, 5. Swanton (5-2) 9.1857, 6. Genoa Area (6-1) 9.15, 7. Millbury Lake (5-2) 8.9714, 8. Liberty Center (5-2) 8.9643, 9. Lewistown Indian Lake (5-2) 8.8929, 10. Milan Edison (5-2) 8.8786, 11. West Lafayette Ridgewood (5-2) 6.4571, 12. Oak Harbor (4-3) 6.25

Region 19 – 1. Wheelersburg (7-0) 18.2071, 2. Portsmouth West (7-0) 15.4857, 3. Johnstown-Monroe (5-2) 11.7446, 4. Belmont Union Local (6-1) 10.6071, 5. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (6-1) 10.1739, 6. Cols. Bishop Ready (5-2) 9.5643, 7. Proctorville Fairland (4-3) 7.7929, 8. Oak Hill (5-2) 7.6286, 9. Ironton (4-3) 7.3429, 10. Martins Ferry (4-3) 6.9071, 11. Baltimore Liberty Union (3-4) 6.1714, 12. Johnstown Northridge (4-3) 6.05

Region 20 – 1. Anna (6-1) 12.9071, 2. Reading (5-2) 11.2143, 3. Bethel-Tate (7-0) 11.1643, 4. Middletown Madison (5-2) 11.1, 5. West Jefferson (6-0) 10.883, 6. Jamestown Greeneview (7-0) 10.6371, 7. Casstown Miami East (6-1) 10.2571, 8. Brookville (5-2) 9.8857, 9. Carlisle (5-2) 8.65, 10. Cin. Summit Country Day (6-1) 8.5214, 11. Camden Preble Shawnee (5-2) 8.1929, 12. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (4-2) 7.9167

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. Mogadore (6-0) 15.3889, 2. Creston Norwayne (6-1) 14.1571, 3. Rootstown (7-0) 13.7857, 4. Kirtland (7-0) 12.5143, 5. Columbia Station Columbia (4-3) 9.6429, 6. Western Reserve (5-2) 9.2143, 7. McDonald (6-1) 9.1786, 8. Independence (5-2) 8.5857, 9. Smithville (5-2) 8.5816, 10. Columbiana (5-2) 8.2929, 11. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (6-1) 7.3571, 12. Liberty (5-2) 6.75

Region 22 – 1. Findlay Liberty-Benton (6-1) 13.8286, 2. Attica Seneca East (6-0) 10.2778, 3. Bucyrus Wynford (5-2) 10.0071, 4. Carey (6-1) 9.3429, 5. Hicksville (5-2) 8.6929, 6. Gibsonburg (6-1) 7.5071, 7. Ada (4-3) 6.7929, 8. Defiance Tinora (4-3) 6.6714, 9. Ashland Crestview (4-3) 6.5929, 10. Jeromesville Hillsdale (5-2) 6.1857, 11. Tol. Ottawa Hills (4-3) 5.7643, 12. Metamora Evergreen (4-3) 5.5357

Region 23 – 1. Nelsonville-York (7-0) 15.3286, 2. Chillicothe Southeastern (7-0) 12.7071, 3. Sarahsville Shenandoah (6-1) 10.1126, 4. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (6-1) 9.9978, 5. Galion Northmor (5-2) 9.3571, 6. Beverly Fort Frye (6-1) 9.1286, 7. Howard East Knox (7-0) 9.0429, 8. Steubenville Cath. Central (5-2) 9.003, 9. Shadyside (5-2) 8.8341, 10. Milford Center Fairbanks (4-3) 5.7496, 11. Crooksville (3-4) 3.6, 12. Lucasville Valley (2-5) 3.4929

Region 24 – 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (7-0) 15.5143, 2. Lima Central Cath. (6-1) 12.9714, 3. Tipp City Bethel (6-1) 9.6286, 4. Coldwater (5-2) 9.4786, 5. Spencerville (5-2) 9.2143, 6. Mechanicsburg (5-2) 9.0779, 7. Miamisburg Day. Christian (6-1) 8.5505, 8. West Liberty-Salem (6-1) 8.0159, 9. St. Henry (5-2) 7.9571, 10. Fort Recovery (4-3) 7.7214, 11. Delphos Jefferson (5-2) 7.5, 12. Lewisburg Tri-County North (4-3) 5.1429

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Dalton (7-0) 13.1429, 2. Cuyahoga Hts. (6-0) 9.7013, 3. East Canton (5-2) 9.1571, 4. Lisbon (6-1) 8.7429, 5. Valley Christian (3-4) 6.3608, 6. Windham (5-2) 6.1224, 7. Warren John F. Kennedy (3-4) 5.2619, 8. Toronto (4-3) 4.9857, 9. Newbury (4-3) 4.4866, 10. Mathews (4-3) 3.1429, 11. Strasburg-Franklin (3-4) 2.7214, 12. Ashtabula St. John School (1-5) 2.25

Region 26 – 1. Norwalk St. Paul (7-0) 10.6143, 2. Pandora-Gilboa (6-1) 9.8714, 3. Haviland Wayne Trace (6-1) 9.6643, 4. McComb (6-1) 9.4929, 5. Edgerton (5-2) 7.6429, 6. Tiffin Calvert (4-3) 7.5929, 7. Leipsic (5-2) 7.4643, 8. West Unity Hilltop (6-1) 6.8929, 9. Monroeville (5-2) 6.6429, 10. Sycamore Mohawk (5-2) 6.4553, 11. North Baltimore (4-3) 6.1143, 12. Defiance Ayersville (4-3) 6.0429

Region 27 – 1. Danville (6-1) 11.9714, 2. Lucas (6-1) 10.6214, 3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (6-1) 10.2643, 4. Waterford (6-1) 9.6, 5. Glouster Trimble (5-2) 8.7714, 6. Corning Miller (5-2) 8.0214, 7. Portsmouth Sciotoville (6-1) 7.0945, 8. Hannibal River (4-3) 6.5857, 9. Woodsfield Monroe Central (3-4) 5.6929, 10. Racine Southern (5-2) 5.5929, 11. Sugar Grove Berne Union (5-2) 5.4429, 12. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (5-2) 5.4

Region 28 – 1. Convoy Crestview (6-1) 11.0071, 2. Delphos St. John’s (4-3) 9.4, 3. Sidney Lehman Cath. (6-1) 8.6786, 4. DeGraff Riverside (5-2) 7.3214, 5. Fort Loramie (5-2) 6.9271, 6. Minster (3-4) 6.0714, 7. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (4-3) 5.8214, 8. Cin. Gamble Montessori (4-3) 4.102, 9. Springfield Cath. Central (3-4) 3.9898, 10. Lima Perry (4-3) 3.75, 11. Ansonia (3-4) 3.4929, 12. Lockland (3-3) 3.2385