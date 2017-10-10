Fuel spill at Wellsville business leaks into Ohio River

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – Crews are working to clean up and contain a spill of diesel fuel on Anchor Drilling Fluids’ property in Wellsville.

Peggy Clark, Columbiana County’s EMA director, confirmed that about 300 to 400 gallons of fuel spilled or leaked overnight. Some of the fuel did go into the Ohio River, she said.

Anchor Drilling Fluids is located along Clark Avenue.

Mike Settles, the spokesman for the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, said the fire department contacted the EPA about the spill around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

“Any kind of release of that quantity is certainly a concern,” he said. “We don’t want it to pose an issue, both to the wildlife and fish and the river, but also to any potential public water systems downstream.”

The City of Toronto draws its water from the Ohio River, but the city isn’t doing it currently due to scheduled maintenance, Settles said.

The EPA is assisting the Wellsville Fire Department, a HAZMAT team, the Coast Guard and the emergency team to identify the source of the release and contain the leak.

Clark said it could take a day or so to clean up the land.

WKBN is out at the scene working to get more details on the spill's impact and to find out who was responsible for the spill.