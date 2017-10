BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to robbing a Boardman pharmacy in August.

Frank Detone, 20, is charged with the aggravated robbery of a Rite Aid.

Police said he passed a note to the employees, saying he was a drug addict, had a gun, and wanted Suboxone.

Employees gave police Detone’s license plate number and officers tracked the car to a home in New Middletown.

Police found him later in the Petco parking lot in Boardman, where he was arrested.